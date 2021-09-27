Cook Protocol (COOK) Achieves Market Cap of $3.27 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $850,805.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00067196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00102436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00130868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,885.55 or 0.99697237 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.64 or 0.06889416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.60 or 0.00751050 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

