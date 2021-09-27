Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 222,045 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222,045 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.29% of O-I Glass worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.36. 8,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,595. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

