Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases 544,634 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,779,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,634 shares during the period. Gannett accounts for approximately 0.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gannett were worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gannett by 119.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 536.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $976.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.82.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

