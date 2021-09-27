Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $35.23 Million Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,829 shares during the period. iHeartMedia accounts for about 1.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.93% of iHeartMedia worth $35,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,580. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.28. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

