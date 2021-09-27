CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $24.61

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $25.54. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 1,498 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $894.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

