Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 409,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Golden Ocean Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $712,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 106.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,152 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 261.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,405 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOGL opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.78. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

