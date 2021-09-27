Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $6.36 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,086,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 104.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 542,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 277,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 130.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 513,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 72.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC opened at $40.07 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

