Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,435 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,102,000 after acquiring an additional 57,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,849,000 after acquiring an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $172.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

