Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,081 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of OZK opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

