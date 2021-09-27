Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,715 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 199,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 133,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 131,201 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $49.50 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

