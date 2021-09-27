Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $5.93 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $175.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

