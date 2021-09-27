Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 67.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 222,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,076 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM stock opened at $125.52 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $120.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.