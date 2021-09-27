CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 48.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CONMED by 386.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

CONMED stock opened at $129.77 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,945. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

