Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €150.38 ($176.91).

ML opened at €133.45 ($157.00) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €131.45. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

