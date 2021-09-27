Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CFRUY opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

