Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.