Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 158,545 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,545 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 652,654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 527,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

