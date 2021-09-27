Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

PRFZ stock opened at $185.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.61. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $112.35 and a 52-week high of $191.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

