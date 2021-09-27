Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 141.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,313 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,157,000 after buying an additional 1,003,006 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,704 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 330,721 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $70.55 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78.

