Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 918 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $185.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.61. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $112.35 and a 12-month high of $191.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

