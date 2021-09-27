Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,545 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.25 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

