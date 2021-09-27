Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 113.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 234.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Pinterest by 21.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 67.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,612,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 848,331 shares of company stock worth $55,436,783. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $54.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.10 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

