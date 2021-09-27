Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.87 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,493 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.73% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 767,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,596 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after buying an additional 99,720 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,027.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 81,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,125,000.

FIDU opened at $53.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

