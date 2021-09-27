Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.87 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.73% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 211,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,027.0% in the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $6,247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

