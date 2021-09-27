Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $125.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.79. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

