Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.36 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,682 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,665 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of American Airlines Group worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,029 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $608,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 169.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,510 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

