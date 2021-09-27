Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 22,998 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,883,000 after buying an additional 330,806 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,924,807 shares of company stock valued at $269,476,131 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

