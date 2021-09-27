Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

CMA stock opened at $78.44 on Monday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

