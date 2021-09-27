Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

