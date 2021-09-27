CoinFi (COFI) Reaches Market Cap of $475,119.04

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $475,119.04 and $7,170.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00123367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043329 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.