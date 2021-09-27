CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading 7.7% Higher

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) shares rose 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 23,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,133,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

