CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,870 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of CMS Energy worth $57,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

