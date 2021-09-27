CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Raised by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 8.0% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.21% of CME Group worth $159,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.19. The stock had a trading volume of 58,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,153. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.06. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

