Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 2,942 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Coupa Software accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total value of $139,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,113 shares of company stock valued at $38,461,273. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $248.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

