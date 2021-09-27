Cloverfields Capital Group LP Invests $465,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

