Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $2 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Black Knight makes up approximately 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $36,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKI opened at $70.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

