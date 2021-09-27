Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

NYSE:GPN opened at $161.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.26.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

