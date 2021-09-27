Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 11,605 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up about 0.7% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.