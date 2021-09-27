Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citizens to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:CIA opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.23 million, a P/E ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.28. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 112.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Citizens in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens by 81.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Citizens by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

