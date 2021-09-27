Citigroup Inc. Sells 389,426 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of UP Fintech worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $11.49 on Monday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.64 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.