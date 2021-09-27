Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Universal Display by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $190.67 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $167.36 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.74 and a 200-day moving average of $215.92.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

