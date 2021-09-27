Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,523 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.