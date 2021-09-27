Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 27.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.27. 553,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,711,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

