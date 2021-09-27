Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,184,000 after acquiring an additional 145,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,529,000 after acquiring an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $24,383,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.