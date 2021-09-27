Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 2,944.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $18.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.54. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

