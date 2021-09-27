Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TG Therapeutics worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after acquiring an additional 743,313 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 254,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,686,000 after acquiring an additional 269,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after buying an additional 216,496 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,076,000 after buying an additional 102,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

TGTX stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.