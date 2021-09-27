Citigroup Inc. Buys 27,977 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Camping World by 29.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 6.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth $4,787,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.70%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

