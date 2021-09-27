Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,803,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,933 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,545.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,034,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 1,910,533 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 131,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $238.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.