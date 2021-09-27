Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $368.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $353.00 to $368.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTAS. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $402.11.

Shares of CTAS opened at $401.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 1 year low of $311.69 and a 1 year high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

