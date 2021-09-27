Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,295,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 581,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.88% of Ciena worth $870,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ciena by 12.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,275,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,431,000 after purchasing an additional 255,056 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 2,300.5% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 129.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,649. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

